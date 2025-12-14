A Seoul-based university has become embroiled in controversy over a notice of disciplinary action against some of its students, in which officials stated the students' nationality despite it not being directly related to their offense.

The notification posted on Dec. 8 at a dormitory of Soongsil University stated that two students had been evicted from the building due to violating the ban on indoor smoking. The notice stated the offenders' surnames, their dorm room numbers, which clause they violated, their punishment, and the fact that they were Chinese nationals.

This sparked controversy, as the students' nationalities were not essential information in the case. The university said that it has been customary to state where the students are from when making such notices, and there has never been a complaint about the practice in the past.

"(The school) realizes that this (practice) may be problematic, and we plan to discuss the matter with students to take necessary measures," school officials said.

They stressed that they did not intend to stir negative sentiments against the school's Chinese students.

There are currently close to 1 million Chinese nationals in South Korea, according to the Ministry of Justice, which is far more than foreigners from any other country. But while South Korea and China have long maintained a substantial relationship in fields ranging from business and tourism to education, there have been politically charged anti-Chinese demonstrations by certain groups recently.

Protests against China have been held in areas of Seoul frequented by Chinese tourists, such as Myeongdong. This has led not only to complaints from foreign nationals and locals alike, but also to criminal charges, as four men are currently being investigated for tearing up images of Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Dai Bing.

A significant portion of the protesters, on the political far right, allege that the Chinese government aided supposed election-rigging by President Lee Jae Myung and his liberal bloc. The conspiracy theory has been debunked by multiple government investigations, but the protests have continued for months, particularly since former President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment was confirmed in April.