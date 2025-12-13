Skiers and snowboarders enjoy fresh snowfall at the Elysian Gangchon ski resort in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, on Saturday, as heavy snow was forecast across much of the country.

Snow began falling earlier in the day in the Chuncheon area, starting as sleet before gradually turning into heavier flakes, according to on-site reports. As the snowfall intensified, the white slopes and falling snow combined to create a distinctly wintry scene at the resort.

A heavy snow advisory was issued for parts of Gangwon Province, including Cheorwon, Hwacheon and northern mountainous areas. As of 3 p.m., around 3 centimeters of snow had accumulated in the advisory zones.

The snow is expected to continue until early Sunday morning, with some inland areas of central Korea forecast to receive up to 15 centimeters, the weather authorities said.