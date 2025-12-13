Tiffany Young, a former Korean American member of K-pop band Girls' Generation, is dating actor Byun Yo-han, Byun's agency said Saturday.

"The two actors are currently in a serious relationship with marriage in mind," TEAMHOPE said. "The date has not been finalized yet but both actors have expressed their wish to share the news with their fans once it is set."

The agency asked their fans for warm support and to bless the couple's future together with "grace and love."

Since debuting in 2011, Byun has starred in various hit TV dramas and movies, including "Misaeng" (2014) and "Mr. Sunshine" (2018).

Tiffany, who rose to global fame as a member of Girls' Generation, ended her contract with SM Entertainment in 2017 and expanded her career with acting roles in "Reborn Rich" (2022) and Disney+'s Korean original series "Uncle Samsik."

The two reportedly became close while working together on the TV series last year.