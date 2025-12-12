Experts warn the approach requires consistency, caution to avoid backfiring

President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday became the first South Korean leader to livestream hi annual policy briefings from ministries and other state bodies.

In South Korea’s recent history, such briefings — used to outline policy blueprints and set priorities for the year ahead — have traditionally been conducted behind closed doors.

At the end of Thursday's briefings, which lasted four hours, Lee described the live broadcasting of the session as “big moment in the contemporary history of South Korea.”

Announcing the initiative on Dec. 5, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said the move reflects Lee’s intention “to share with the public the philosophy behind (Lee’s) governance and increase transparency in the process of how the policy is being implemented.”

Lee’s office has consistently emphasized boosting transparency and public trust.

Since July, the presidential office has livestreamed debates during weekly Cabinet meetings when agenda items relate to citizens’ daily lives — a departure from past administrations, which kept such meetings closed, except for the president’s opening remarks.

In addition, question-and-answer sessions during presidential briefings have been livestreamed since late June, reversing the long-standing practice of turning cameras off once Q&A began.

Lee’s push for transparency appears to have contributed to his relatively strong public support. Although his approval rating slipped to 56 percent — the lowest level in two months — respondents cited his active public communication, alongside diplomacy and economic management, as key reasons for approving of his performance.

While experts agree that opening up the decision-making process does increase transparency, it limits the ability to hold more private discussions without arousing distrust.

Lee Jun-han, professor of political science at Incheon National University, said such moves to boost transparency "should not be a selective, one-time event."

"If some selected debates are disclosed and if some are not, it would end up prompting understandings that there is a hidden purpose," said Lee of Incheon National University.

Another expert was critical of the presidential office's decision to open up the debates, citing the potential for misunderstandings among the public.

"There is a huge potential for (televised debates) to (suggest) that a policymaking process could be easily handled based on a talented individual's abilities, star power or personal traits," said Yoon Kwang-il, professor of political science at Sookmyung Women's University.

But this could mislead the public into thinking that someone exceptionally talented is fixing incompetent people's problems.

"It is not an institutional solution" to a problem in state affairs that often carry extremely complex implications, Yoon said.

Yoon added that the president's comments on state affairs during the televised debates could make it appear that the president claims more knowledge than others in every decision-making process, which "is impossible."