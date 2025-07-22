The presidential office on Tuesday reaffirmed its support for a new live briefing format that places both spokespersons and reporters on camera, calling it a step toward greater transparency and improved public access to information.

At the same time, the office addressed growing controversy over online harassment targeting reporters, voicing concern about potential threats to press freedom.

The “interactive briefing” system, introduced on June 24, allows the camera to alternate between the spokesperson and reporters during live broadcasts of press briefings.

In a notice to reporters, Lee Kyu-youn, senior presidential secretary for public relations, said the format has been well-received for “broadening access to government information.”

Lee added that the new format is also being credited with addressing a long-standing issue in South Korean journalism: an excessive reliance on anonymous sources.

However, he voiced concern over negative side effects.

“There have been cases of excessive online slander, malicious comments and distorted video edits targeting journalists who ask questions,” Lee said. “The presidential office expresses serious concern over any acts that may undermine press freedom and reporting activities.”

Lee further warned that redistributing manipulated footage of such scenes could lead to consequences related to defamation.

The remarks come amid recent controversy surrounding a reporter from OBS, who has faced online harassment after raising a question during a live briefing.

During the June 27 session, the reporter asked about a closed-door dinner meeting involving President Lee Jae Myung and media executives. In response, spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said, “Even if the event took place, it was closed to the public.”

Kang added, “It is not appropriate to reveal details of private events during a live broadcast.”

Following the exchange, the reporter was met with a wave of online criticism, with some accusing the reporter of deliberately disclosing confidential information. The reporter was later reassigned away from the presidential office beat.

Despite the controversy, the presidential office said it will continue to maintain and improve the interactive briefing format, highlighting its benefits for public communication.