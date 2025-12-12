HONG KONG, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TutorABC Group, one of the world's most established online English and Chinese education platforms, today outlined its strengthened global strategy from its international headquarters in Hong Kong. This reflects the company's ongoing expansion across key global markets, supported by investments in AI technology, strategic partnerships, and an expanding international presence.

To better serve its growing user base, TutorABC Group has established a comprehensive network of representative offices spanning the globe:

These offices support regional learners, corporate partners, and local education agencies, strengthening the company's delivery of scalable, high-quality language-learning solutions.

Co-Chairman and CEO Samuel Yang said, "Our global strategy is simple: make world-class education accessible to learners everywhere. We continue expanding into new regions, investing in AI learning tools, and building partnerships with leading institutions around the world to enhance our global curriculum and expand corporate training."

Co-Chairman Rodney Miles added, "Hong Kong serves as a vital foundation for our global operations. It connects our teams, partners, and learners across continents, and enables us to align technology, service, and educational standards at a global level."

Together, these efforts support TutorABC Group's vision of empowering learners at every stage of life — from children and teenagers to adults, professionals, and students preparing for overseas study.

About TutorABC Group

TutorABC Group is a global leader in online education with 20+ years of experience, delivering over 100 million live classes and featuring over 30,000 registered teachers in more than 100 countries.

TutorABC serves 1,000+ corporate clients, including Apple, Google, Microsoft, TSMC, Foxconn, MediaTek, Citibank, Prudential, PwC, Deloitte, New Balance, Sheraton, Le Meridien, and many others.

In 2025, TutorABC became the first online education provider in Asia to earn the highest-level WASC accreditation, joining institutions such as Stanford, UC Berkeley, and UCLA.

TutorABC has invested US$300 million in R&D and holds 19 patented technologies. Its three pillars include B2C personal learning, B2B corporate training, and study abroad services.

TutorABC is headquartered in Hong Kong with offices across Asia, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. It partners with Oxford, Cambridge, National Geographic Learning, Kaplan, ETS, and Barron's.

TutorABC Group's mission: deliver a first-class education, in a first-class way, with first-class people — worldwide.