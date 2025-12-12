Nmixx secured the top spot on British music media NME's 25 best K-pop songs of 2025 list.

“Nmixx had one hell of a year, topped by their gleaming capstone of a debut album, ‘Blue Valentine,’” wrote the magazine, “But it’s ‘Spinnin’ On It’ that stands as the record’s emotional cornerstone, the moment their signature genre-mixing adrenaline collides with sharpened instincts.” The catchy tune is a B-side track from the group's first LP, which has dominated domestic music charts since its October release.

“It’s an emotional whiplash that only Nmixx could’ve polished into the year’s most exhilarating pop spectacle, fanned by their undeniable vocal firepower,” the magazine added.

It also placed “High Horse,” a prerelease from its fourth EP “Fe304: Forward,” at No. 7.

Meanwhile, the group announced 11 stops for its first international “Episode 1: Zero Frontier” tour earlier this week.