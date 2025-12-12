By Korean Food Promotion Institute

Haemultang is one of Korea’s most invigorating hot pot dishes, bringing together an abundant mix of ocean-fresh seafood and crisp vegetables simmered in a robust, chili-based broth. This traditional soup is prized for its clean heat, aromatic depth, and the natural sweetness that comes from shellfish and radish. Enjoyed year-round but especially satisfying in cooler weather, Haemultang offers both comfort and intensity in a single steaming bowl.

Ingredients

2 small octopus

1 blue crab

4 shrimps

8 short-necked clams

8 mussels

80 grams styela clava (stemmed sea squirt)

120 grams white radish

90 gram bean sprout

90 grams oyster mushrooms

90 grams Korean watercress

2 greens chili pepper

Salt as needed

Saltwater

1 tablespoon salt

1 cup water

Broth

6 cups water

8 mussels

8 clams

2 tablespoons soy sauce for soup

Salt as needed

Seasoning

3 tablespoons gochugaru (red chili pepper powder)

1 tablespoon gochujang (red chili pepper paste)

1 tablespoon doenjang (soybean paste)

4 tablespoons water

½ tablespoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon soy sauce for soup

1 teaspoon ginger juice

2 tablespoons rice wine

Salt as needed

Preparation

Wash the clams and mussels and add to a large saucepan with 6 cups of water. Bring to a boil over high heat. Remove the clams and mussels and set aside. Strain the broth in a colander with cheesecloth to remove sand.

Wash the blue crabs with a brush. Take off the crabs shell and remove inside gills. Cut the crabs in quarters.

Remove the ink sac from the small octopus and rub with 1 teaspoon of salt and wash in cold water. Cut into seqments about 5 cm long.

Wash the shrimps and styela clava in the saltwater then strain.

Cut the radish into thick 2.5-centimeter squares. Remove the heads and tails of the bean sprouts.

Slice the chili pepper diagonally.

Remove the leaves from the watercress. Cut the stalks of watercress into 5 cm long segments.

In a medium bowl, combine all the ingredients of the seasoning and mix well.

Cooking

In a large saucepan, spread the radish and bean sprouts and place the blue crabs, small octopus, shrimps, styela clava, clams and mussels. Add the seasoning liquid over the seafood.

Season the broth to taste with salt and soy sauce for soup. Add to the sauce pan and bring to boil over medium heat until the radish and seafood are cooked.

Add the watercress and chili pepper and cook for 3 minutes more.

Tip

Add rice, laver, Korean watercress, crushed kimchi, and sesame oil to leftover soup and boil it down.

Serve 4.