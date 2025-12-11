Rescue authorities on Thursday are searching for workers believed to be trapped after part of a library construction site in Gwangju collapsed at 1:58 p.m.

It was initially reported that two people were trapped, but local fire officials now say as many as four workers may be inside. One worker was pulled out, but was reported to have died, officials said.

The accident occurred during construction of a public library in Gwangju’s Seo-gu district. Authorities believe a section of the structure gave way while concrete was being poured into a mold.

More developments are to follow.