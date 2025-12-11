Narrowed gap offers BOK more policy flexibility, yet won remains pressured by heavy dollar demand for overseas equity investment

The US central bank’s rate cut has offered South Korea some breathing room by narrowing the policy rate gap between the two countries. Given the persistent dollar demand weighing on the local currency, however, the won's upside potential may remain constrained.

The US Federal Reserve lowered the benchmark federal funds rate by a quarter point to between 3.5 and 3.75 percent, in line with market expectations.

The 0.25 percentage point rate cut reduced the policy rate differential between Korea and the US to as much as 1.25 percent, bringing it down to the lowest level since February 2023.

For Korea, a widened rate gap typically raises concerns over capital outflows as funds tend to seek higher yields, placing downward pressure on the value of the won. A narrowed differential helps ease such outflow pressures, tempering the won’s depreciation against the dollar.

With the rate cut expected to partially lift the burden on the won, the BOK would have more room to exercise its monetary policy, considering it has kept the base rate on hold since July, citing volatility in the foreign exchange market as a factor.

Yet, with the recent depreciation of the Korean won largely driven by supply-demand imbalances in the forex market, the effects of the narrowed rate gap may be limited.

For instance, the won’s value hovered around a 1,300 per dollar range in August, when the Korea-US rate gap stood at its highest. It has been fluctuating in the 1460-1480 won range since late October, through the rate differential was narrowed to 1.5 percentage points.

According to forex authorities, the recent weakness in the won stems largely from surging dollar demand, influenced by increased overseas investments by retail and institutional investors, including the National Pension Service, as well as Korean companies’ growing preference to hold on to their dollar earnings, instead of converting them into the won.

Bank of Korea Gov. Rhee Chang-yong said the recent devaluation of the won “is not due to the Korea-US rate differential, but simply because overseas equity investment has increased” after the BOK’s rate-setting meeting in November.

Underscoring the latest dynamics, the Korean won opened at 1,464.5 per dollar on Thursday, gaining 5.9 won from the previous session’s close. But it soon reversed course, weakening to 1,472.82 per dollar as of 2 p.m.

“In addition to cutting rates, the Fed’s announcement of short-term Treasury purchases has further boosted risk-on sentiment. But dollar-buying demand stemming from residents’ overseas equity investments and importers’ payment needs continues to weigh down on the won’s valuation,” Woori Bank economist Min Kyung-won said.

The local stock market surged in earlier hours, reacting to the Fed’s rate decision, but had turned weak as of press time, having priced in the gains preemptively.

The benchmark Kospi stood at 4,120.11 as of 2 p.m., down 0.36 percent from the previous session.

The index opened at 4,163.32, gaining 0.68 percent from the previous session. During the early hours of trading, the index surged to as high as 4,170.77, backed by foreign buying, but it later turned to a loss after noon as offshore investors shifted to a net selling stance.

While retail investors and institutional investors net bought 14.3 billion won and 152.6 billion won ($9.71 million and $103.67 million) on the bourse, respectively, foreign investors pushed the index down, offloading 167 billion won as of 2 p.m.

The secondary Kosdaq touched a 2025 high of 943.19 during intraday trading. It stood at 935.77, up 0.08 percent, as of 2 p.m.