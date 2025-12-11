LG Electronics said Thursday that it will unveil a next-generation high-performance computing device for vehicles, co-developed with US semiconductor giant Qualcomm Technologies, at the upcoming CES 2026, the world's largest tech show, in Las Vegas, slated for Jan. 6-9.

At the heart of the new automotive platform is LG’s on-device artificial intelligence solution, the AI Cabin Platform, which incorporates Qualcomm’s advanced Snapdragon Cockpit Elite chipset. The collaboration represents a pivotal stride in integrating generative AI into next-generation in-vehicle infotainment and safety systems.

The AI Cabin Platform leverages a suite of open-source generative AI models — including vision-language models, large language models and image generation models — to enable highly personalized and intuitive in-car experiences. The system can process and interpret both visual and textual data in real time, offering adaptive guidance to drivers and passengers.

For example, the AI platform can detect merging vehicles using exterior cameras while simultaneously tracking the driver’s gaze via interior sensors. In the event of a perceived hazard, it delivers real-time alerts such as: “A vehicle is merging from the side. Please keep your eyes on the road and drive with caution.”

Notably, all AI computations are processed directly within the vehicle using the Snapdragon chipset, eliminating reliance on cloud-based systems. This allows for faster response times, greater operational stability and enhanced data security — key considerations in the development of future mobility technologies.

LG and Qualcomm have continued to deepen their long-standing collaboration, previously showcasing a unified platform that integrates infotainment and advanced driver-assistance systems at CES 2025.

“With our proven technological expertise and global credibility, we aim to strengthen our strategic alliance to spearhead the industry’s shift from software-defined vehicles to AI-defined mobility,” said Eun Seok-hyun, head of the vehicle solutions division at LG Electronics.