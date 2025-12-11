British American Tobacco, the official principal partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team, celebrated the end of the 2025 season, in which McLaren stormed to victory in the Formula 1 Championship.

Formed in 2019, the partnership is rooted in the shared vision of “A Better Tomorrow,” focused on reducing the health impact of BAT’s business and advancing a “smokeless world.”

Beyond on-car branding, the collaboration has expanded into technical exchanges in battery systems, advanced materials and design — areas that reflect both companies’ commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions.

McLaren secured the Constructors’ Championship in October, clinching the highest points total among all teams well before the season finale. The title marks the team’s historic 10th Constructors’ Championship and highlights McLaren’s resurgence as one of motorsport’s most dominant contenders.

BAT said the technical evolution of the MCL39 car, paired with the continued development of drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, exemplified the innovation and transformation embedded in the partnership’s ethos.

The team maintained commanding pace and strategic precision throughout the season, ultimately closing out the year at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with the 2025 Drivers’ World Championship as well. It is the second time in history that McLaren has captured back-to-back constructors’ titles.

Riding this momentum, BAT said it would intensify its shift away from combustible tobacco. The company aims to generate 50 percent of its revenue from non-combustible products by 2035, supported by its expanding portfolio of Glo (heated tobacco), Vuse (vapor) and Velo (nicotine pouches).