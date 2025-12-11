Polytrips, a Korean cruise-focused travel platform, was named Asia’s best cruise travel agency at the 2025 World Cruise Awards, marking the first time a Korean company has taken the regional title. The ceremony took place Dec. 6 in Bahrain, where industry members and global voters chose Polytrips over contenders from Singapore, Vietnam and Hong Kong.

The recognition reflects how Polytrips has expanded its presence beyond its home market. CEO Choi Jong-gul, who built a sizable following online by explaining cruise travel through his YouTube channel, accepted the award in Bahrain. He described the win as a meaningful moment not only for the company, but also for Korea’s small yet growing cruise industry.

Unlike many travel platforms, Polytrips has leaned heavily on education — producing videos, running training sessions and trying to demystify cruising for travelers who may be unfamiliar with the sector. That approach, along with a broad lineup of cruise partners, has helped the platform grow its user base.

Polytrips now provides real-time access to more than 40,000 itineraries through direct agreements with over 40 cruise lines, including major global brands such as Royal Caribbean, NCL, MSC, Silversea and Regent Seven Seas. The company also offers services in multiple languages as part of its push to court customers across Asia.

The platform was previously shortlisted for the award for the world’s best cruise booking website at the 2025 World Travel Tech Awards, suggesting its technology is gaining notice within the industry.

With the latest accolade, Polytrips says it will ramp up its expansion across major Asian markets, including Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Philippines and Indonesia, while also eyeing opportunities in the Middle East. Choi said the goal is to establish Polytrips as a reliable regional brand rather than a Korea-only player.

World Cruise Awards, launched in 2021, honor achievements across the global cruise sector and are affiliated with the long-running World Travel Awards program.