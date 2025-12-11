Katseye nabbed the No. 1 spot on TikTok’s year-end report in the global artists of the year category, Hybe X Geffen Records announced Thursday.

According to the platform’s Year in Music tally, the group generated over 30 billion hits across 12 million music-related pieces of content this year, earning the top rung above the likes of Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande.

The multinational group of six garnered 151 million views alone with the video clip for its "Better in Denim" Gap commercial. Dance challenge videos with the group's hit songs “Gnarly” and “Gabriela” also contributed to Katseye's popularity on the platform.

The two songs rose to No. 90 and No. 31 on Billboard’s Hot 100, respectively, while the group’s second EP fronted by the two singles, “Beautiful Chaos,” climbed to No. 4 on Billboard 200.