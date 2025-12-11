Kim Chaehyun of Kep1er is putting out her own single on Thursday, according to WakeOne and Klap Entertainment.

“You Won’t Forget Me” will be the first solo single from the main vocalist of the girl group. She portrays mixed feelings of loss and longing in the ballad.

Kim and her bandmates held a concert in Hong Kong last week for the group’s first concert tour, “Into The Orbit: Kep1asia.” The trip began in Seoul in September and will continue in Kyoto, Japan, Friday. After two days of shows in Kyoto, the seven-member act will move on to perform in Taipei, Taiwan, on Dec. 20.

Seo Youngeun has been missing out on the tour, however, as she has been taking a break since July due to health reasons.