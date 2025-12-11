Korean fried chicken has emerged as the most popular Korean food abroad, reflecting growing global interest in Korean cuisine as the country’s content continues to gain international popularity.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs and the Korean Food Promotion Institute released the results of a survey of 11,000 consumers across 22 major global cities on overseas Korean food consumption.

Korean fried chicken ranked as the most preferred Korean food, followed by kimchi, bibimbap and bulgogi. In terms of the most frequently consumed Korean foods over the past year, Korean fried chicken and kimchi were almost equally popular. They were followed by bibimbap, ramyeon, bulgogi, dumplings and kimchi fried rice.

Satisfaction among those who tried Korean foods reached 94.2 percent and over 80 percent said they would eat Korean food again. First-time consumers expressed high enthusiasm, with 80.6 percent of them indicating they would try Korean food again.