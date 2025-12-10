North Korea on Tuesday opened an enlarged plenary meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea, accelerating preparations for a rare party congress early next year while simultaneously firing artillery rockets into the Yellow Sea, in a calibrated display of military muscle.

According to North Korea's state media on Wednesday, the 13th Enlarged Plenary Meeting of the Eighth Central Committee was convened the previous day, presided over by leader Kim Jong-un and bringing together senior party officials, government ministries, provincial leaders and key military commanders.

According to the state-run Korean Central News Agency, the delegates “approved the discussion on five agenda items,” including a review of the implementation of state policies and major issues related to preparations for the Ninth Congress of the WPK.

The congress — held every five years and considered North Korea’s most important political gathering — is expected to lay out the road map for economic management, military development and foreign policy aimed at Seoul and Washington.

Pyongyang had earlier signaled it would hold the year-end plenary session in mid-December, but the timing was moved up as the regime accelerates preparations for the Ninth Party Congress expected in early 2025.

North Korea traditionally uses its year-end plenum to evaluate state affairs and progress on the five-year economic plan adopted at the Eighth Party Congress in 2021. This year, however, the session is expected to double as a preparatory meeting for next year’s congress, where new long-term political and economic goals will be announced.

Hours after the plenum began on Dec. 9, North Korea fired around 10 artillery rockets into the Yellow Sea from what is believed to be a 240 mm multiple rocket launcher system, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Wednesday.

The rockets — capable of striking Seoul and the surrounding metropolitan area — appeared to be part of the North’s annual winter training drills, which typically begin in December, according to military officials.

The artillery launch came shortly after the JCS noted that nine Chinese and Russian military aircraft had entered and exited South Korea’s air defense identification zone earlier the same day. The timing suggests Pyongyang may have been signaling solidarity with Beijing and Moscow amid deepening trilateral military cooperation.

Last month, North Korea fired similar artillery rounds shortly before a joint visit by the South Korean and US defense chiefs to the Demilitarized Zone, and again during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, when South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Chinese President Xi Jinping held bilateral talks.

“Our military is maintaining a firm combined defense posture with the United States and is prepared to respond overwhelmingly to any provocation,” the JCS said Wednesday.

Despite the expanded format and political significance, analysts say this week’s meeting will likely produce limited public disclosures, as major policy lines are reserved for the formal party congress.

“Because key policy orientations for the next five years will be unveiled at the party congress, the content of this plenum is unlikely to be announced in detail,” said Yang Moo-jin, professor at the University of North Korean Studies.

Yang said the session will primarily handle the 2024 year-end review and finalize the agenda items for the Ninth Party Congress, including potential revisions to the party charter.

Topics closely watched for next year’s congress include whether North Korea will institutionalize “Kim Jong-un’s revolutionary thought” or “Kim Jong-un-ism” as an official guiding ideology of the state, elevating Kim’s personal doctrine in the same manner that “Kim Il-sung-ism" and "Kim Jong-il-ism” were codified under his predecessors.

Observers are also watching for signs that Pyongyang may consider reviving the state presidency system, a post abolished in 1998 when the regime enshrined Kim Il-sung as “eternal president” and shifted executive authority to the chair of the National Defense Commission, later restructured under Kim Jong-un. Reintroducing a formal state presidency could signal an attempt to further institutionalize Kim Jong-un’s authority or streamline leadership structures.

Another point of interest is whether the party will move to codify the “two-state theory” into the party charter. North Korean state media has increasingly framed inter-Korean relations as a relationship between “two sovereign states” rather than compatriots of a divided nation — a significant rhetorical departure from past unification-centered language. Embedding this concept into the party’s foundational document would formalize Pyongyang’s shift toward treating South Korea as a hostile foreign state rather than as part of a single Korean nation awaiting reunification.

Analysts are also watching for internal reform signals, such as new measures to curb bureaucratic corruption, tighten party discipline or reorganize key economic and administrative bodies as Kim prepares his governing priorities for the next five years.

He added that the regime appears to be maintaining a “calm and domestically focused” posture ahead of the political gathering, prioritizing internal party management over external messaging.