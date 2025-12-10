The Korea Heritage Service said it is on track to host the 48th Session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, which will take place in Busan next year.

The government entity responsible for preserving and promoting Korean cultural heritage pledged to use the gathering to strengthen Korea’s global cultural influence, raise its international profile and promote the value of Korean heritage.

“K-heritage is the foundation of the global K-culture wave,” Huh Min, administrator of the Korea Heritage Service, said during a press briefing on Wednesday. “The Korea Heritage Service will work closely across government to ensure the successful hosting of the 48th World Heritage Committee.”

The World Heritage Committee, scheduled for July 19-29, 2026, is the largest international gathering devoted to World Heritage. It will be Korea’s first time hosting the event since joining the World Heritage Convention in 1988.

Former Korean Ambassador to UNESCO Lee Byong-hyun will chair next year’s session. About 3,000 participants, including global heritage experts, are expected to visit Busan during the 11-day meeting.

Huh outlined three major strategies: ensuring the smooth operation of the international meeting, promoting Korean heritage to global audiences and creating lasting policy outcomes.

The agency has secured 17.9 billion won in next year’s budget to support effective management of the meeting.

For global promotion of Korean heritage, the government plans a series of events during the committee session, highlighting Korea’s 17 World Heritage sites and featuring media art exhibitions, intangible heritage performances and international seminars. The agency will also link its annual programs, including the World Heritage Festival and the Visit Korean Heritage Campaign, to the session as special events open to international attendees.

For long-term policy outcomes, Korea, as chair of the 48th session, plans to push for the adoption of an international declaration promoting reconciliation and cooperation among nations to help guide global discussions on World Heritage.