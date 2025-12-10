Enhypen will release a new album on Jan. 16, according to a local media report Wednesday.

The seven-member act will be bringing out the album in about seven months after its sixth EP, “Desire: Unleash.” The previous endeavor debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 3 and spent five more weeks on the main albums chart.

The mini album was No. 1 on the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 12 regions and landed atop Oricon’s Daily and Weekly Album Rankings. The eight-track set sold more than 2 million copies in the first week, becoming the group's third album to do so.

In November, the septet hosted a fan meetup in Seoul to celebrate its fifth anniversary. Part of the event was livestreamed as well, drawing fans from 200 regions.