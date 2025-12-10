Tomorrow X Together earned double platinum certification with its third studio album in Japan, according to the Recording Industry Association of Japan on Wednesday.

The LP “Starkissed” logged over 500,000 shipments as of November, barely a month after cinching platinum certification with 10-day’s worth of sales. It is the band’s second album to go double platinum, after its second LP in Japan, “Sweet,” in 2023.

The 12-track set topped Oricon’s Daily, Weekly and Weekly Combined Album Rankings, and ranked No. 17 on Billboard Japan’s Year-End Top Albums Sales Chart.

The five members held a concert in Nagoya on Saturday and Sunday and will return to Japan at the end of December for shows in Fukuoka. The “Act : Tomorrow" tour will continue next year with stops in Tokyo and Osaka.