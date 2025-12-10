Katseye's "Gnarly" made the No. 2 spot on The New York Times' "Best Songs of 2025” list.

“This symphony of skronks and whirs is about experimentation, globalization, decimation and celebration,” wrote the newspaper of the single, which was taken from the group’s second EP “Beautiful Chaos.”

The EP reached No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and entered Billboard’s Year-End Charts, ranking No. 182 on the albums category.

“Gnarly” tallied 11 weeks on Billboard’s Hot 100, peaking at No. 90.

In the meantime, “Gabriela,” one of the two focus tracks from the EP along with “Gnarly,” ranked No. 55 on the main songs chart this week, after peaking at No. 31. The single extended its own record run on the chart for a K-pop girl group to 20 weeks.