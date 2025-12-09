Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said Tuesday that South Korea will strengthen cooperation with the Pacific Island countries in areas of climate change, and digital and development projects to help tackle regional challenges.

Cho made the pledge during the sixth Korea-Pacific Islands foreign ministers' meeting in Seoul, noting that Seoul has doubled its official development assistance this year compared with 2023.

"We will continue to advance cooperation tailored to local needs, supporting priorities such as climate resilience, digital capacity and resource management," Cho said in opening remarks.

Cho co-hosted this year's meeting with Peter Shannel Agovaka, the top diplomat of Solomon Islands, and the sessions were held under the theme of "Partnership for a Resilient, Peaceful and Prosperous Pacific."

This year's gathering brought together 17 member countries and territories of the Pacific Islands Forum, including 14 PICs, as well as Australia and New Zealand. The PIF is an intergovernmental body aimed at strengthening cooperation among 18 countries across the Pacific region.

During the meeting, the top diplomats adopted a joint statement committing to enhanced cooperation on climate change and environmental issues, as well as oceans, maritime affairs and fisheries. The ministers also welcomed South Korea's initiative to co-host the fourth UN Ocean Conference with Chile in 2028.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Cho held bilateral talks with counterparts from the Solomon Islands, the Marshall Islands, Palau and Papua New Guinea, along with pull-aside meetings with delegations from Australia and New Zealand, the foreign ministry said.

During the talks with Papua New Guinea, the two countries signed an agreement aimed at establishing a legal basis for South Korea's stable assistance and development programs for the Pacific nation, according to the ministry.

Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jina also met with her Fiji counterpart to discuss ways to expand cooperation in climate change, maritime affairs and fisheries, along with other development programs. (Yonhap)