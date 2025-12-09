A Korean man has been found dead in Ho Chi Minh City for the second time in a month, prompting an investigation by local authorities and consular support from Seoul.

According to Vietnamese media outlets, the body of a Korean man with multiple tattoos was discovered on Sunday inside the bathroom of an apartment on Me Tri Street.

Residents reported a foul odor, leading building staff to enter the unit, where they found the man deceased in a shower booth and in an advanced state of decomposition. Bloodstains were reportedly visible on his pants and feet.

Police sealed off the apartment and conducted a forensic examination. Investigators are said to be looking into the possibility that the man was killed and that the scene was staged to resemble a suicide. The victim is believed to have been dead for several days.

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said that it has been notified of the case and is providing consular support.

“Upon learning of the incident, the consulate general in Ho Chi Minh City immediately requested a swift and thorough investigation from local authorities,” a ministry official said. “We have informed the bereaved family and are offering necessary assistance, including guidance on funeral procedures.”

The ministry declined to provide further details, citing the ongoing investigation.

The case comes just two weeks after another Korean man was found dead in a high-end residential neighborhood in Ho Chi Minh City on Nov. 23. In that incident, two men were spotted carrying a large bag containing the decomposing body before fleeing. They were later arrested.

The earlier victim was reportedly linked to scam operations in Cambodia, including voice phishing and romance fraud. One of the arrested suspects is said to be a member of a gang based in North Gyeongsang Province.

Vietnamese authorities are now examining whether organized crime or cross-border criminal networks may be connected to the latest death as well. Police are working to confirm the victim’s identity and reconstruct his activities leading up to the incident.