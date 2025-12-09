New joint fund to target global scaling of Korean beauty, food, entertainment companies

Jay-Z’s investment firm has entered a partnership with Korea’s Hanwha Asset Management to tap surging global demand for Korean culture through a planned $500 million joint venture fund.

Hanwha Asset Management said Tuesday it signed a memorandum of understanding with MarcyPen Capital Partners, a US private equity firm backed by the rapper, to support the global expansion of high-potential companies in Korean culture and lifestyle.

The agreement was signed Monday during Abu Dhabi Finance Week 2025 in Dubai of the United Arab Emirates. Hanwha Asset Management took part as a premier partner.

In a separate statement, MarcyPen said the firms will establish MarcyPen Asia, an investment vehicle targeting high-growth consumer and culture companies in Korea and across Asia to help them scale globally. Hanwha said the fund aims to raise $500 million, with MarcyPen as the majority investor, while Hanwha will lead in identifying high-potential firms and the overall fund operations.

Korean culture has surged in global traction in recent years, with bands such as Blackpink and BTS selling out stadiums and content productions like "KPop Demon Hunters" dominating streaming platforms. The momentum has extended well beyond entertainment more recently, as Korean beauty, food and lifestyle brands have notched record earnings on accelerating demands across global markets.

“South Korea is a cultural nexus of Asia, influencing global trends in beauty, content, food, entertainment and lifestyle, making it the ideal gateway for our partnership with Hanwha,” Robbie Robinson, managing partner and chief executive officer of MarcyPen, said in a statement.

MarcyPen was founded in 2024 through a merger of Marcy Venture Partners, co-founded by Jay-Z, and Pendulum Opportunities, the investment arm of Pendulum Holdings. The US-based firm now manages about $1 billion and focuses on strategic capital for early-stage consumer and innovative businesses that “create, move and lead culture."

Hanwha Asset Management oversees roughly 120 trillion won ($81.7 billion) and is part of Hanwha Group, which has major operations spanning energy, defense, construction and finance. With global operations in New York, San Francisco and Singapore, the firm said it aims to build an investment framework that connects Korean and Asian consumer and lifestyle companies with global capital.

In a Financial Times report Tuesday, Hanwha Asset Management CEO Kim Jong-ho highlighted that the partnership marks a rare inflow of private equity into Korea’s entertainment and lifestyle sectors, which have historically relied on government-backed or corporate funding.

“Usually Korean companies use their own capital or corporate funds, but if there is third-party assistance, then our growth potential will be greater,” he said, adding in the official statement, "This partnership lays the groundwork for Asian companies to pursue global opportunities."

The report said the firms plan to begin raising capital from international investors, sovereign wealth funds and individuals in the second half of 2026.