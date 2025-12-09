Leading comedians step down from hit programs amid mounting controversies

Comedian Jo Se-ho has announced he will be stepping away from his regular variety show appearances, including “You Quiz on the Block” and “2 Days & 1 Night," amid mounting allegations of ties to organized crime.

In a statement released Tuesday, his agency, A2Z Entertainment, said Jo made the decision to withdraw from both programs after consulting with their production teams, citing his wish not to burden them with the growing scrutiny. The agency added that Jo “feels deeply responsible for the misunderstandings and controversy that have arisen around him recently, and fully recognizes the discomfort viewers are feeling.”

The statement emphatically denied any connection to organized crime. “Allegations claiming he was directly or indirectly involved with an organized crime group or that he accepted expensive gifts are completely untrue," it said, adding that the agency and Jo will “dispel all suspicions currently raised and return in good health.”

The statement comes after an online user published photos of Jo with a man accused of operating illicit gambling sites, along with allegations that Jo may have helped promote the man’s business and accepted lavish gifts. The posts triggered a wave of backlash, with many calling for his removal from high-profile TV programs.

Jo -- who starred alongside top comedian Yoo Jae-suk on “You Quiz on the Block" as a co-host -- has been one of the most recognizable comedic talents on Korean television.

The announcement from Jo follows a similar move by fellow comedian Park Na-rae. On Monday, Park publicly stated that she would halt all media activities until the allegations against her are fully resolved. She is stepping away from long-running commitments, including hit variety shows “I Live Alone” and “Amazing Saturday.” In addition, her upcoming MBC travel show “Na Do Shinna” (translated), which was slated to debut in January, has been canceled.

Park had recently been confronted with several accusations from two former managers, who alleged assault, workplace harassment and embezzlement. The managers claimed that Park used company funds for personal purposes involving her ex-boyfriend and others. In response, Park filed a police complaint accusing the former managers of extortion, signaling that she would also pursue embezzlement charges against them.

The controversy surrounding Park deepened after further claims emerged that Park had received illegal medical treatments and proxy prescriptions from a so-called “injection aunt.” Park’s representatives have maintained that she believed the person administering the injection was licensed, and that she received only routine nutritional shots, not propofol or other controlled substances.