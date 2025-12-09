South Korea's Cabinet on Tuesday approved the 2026 budget of 727.9 trillion won ($495 billion), with a focus on nurturing strategic domestic industry through expansionary fiscal policy, a week after the bipartisan compromise on the 8.1 percent budget increase from this year.

It was the final step needed before the 2026 budget gets the green light for its execution in January.

President Lee Jae Myung, who earlier touted his administration's expansionary policy as the catalyst for high-performance sectors such as artificial intelligence, thanked both the ruling and opposition parties for their cooperation.

"I would like to thank (both parties) for passing the national budget bill on time," Lee said while presiding over the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, highlighting that the parliament met its legal deadline for the budget approval for the first time in five years, while the administration's budget proposal underwent minor adjustments.

"I hope we can overcome political differences to join forces on issues of improving the quality of people's lives and serving the national interest," Lee added.

With Tuesday's Cabinet approval, the ratio of the government debt to gross domestic product is projected to exceed 50 percent for the first time next year.

According to the budget bill that gained the parliamentary green light on Dec. 2, the government debt in 2026 is projected to amount to a record-high of 1,413.8 trillion won, raising the government debt-to-GDP ratio for next year to 51.6 percent, up 3.5 percentage points from 2025.

The ratio has gradually increased, while staying within the 40 percent range from 2020 to 2025, and within the 30 percent range from 2013 to 2019.

Moreover, the on-year rise in government spending will be sharper than the rise in government revenue.

The projected 8.1 percent increase in the state spending for 2026 will outsize the projected 3.6 percent hike in the revenue for 2026, which will stand at 675.2 trillion won.

The Lee administration has floated a proposal for the 728 trillion won budget spending. During his budget speech to the National Assembly in November, Lee said South Korea's swift adoption of AI technology through the increased budget spending and the revived push for research and development would be key to the survival of the country.

Lee’s fiscal expansion will mark a U-turn from the previous Yoon Suk Yeol administration's austerity. The 2024 budget proposal during the disgraced former conservative president's term saw a 2.8 percent hike in spending, which was the smallest increase in about two decades.

Before Yoon, his predecessor liberal President Moon Jae-in pushed for a budget spending boost by roughly 9 percent each year from 2019 to 2022, in part to cope with the nationwide health crisis due to COVID-19 pandemic.