South Korea’s rival parties agreed Tuesday to pass the government’s proposal for next year’s fiscal budget, reaching a deal on the final day of the statutory review period.

The floor leaders of the two parties — Rep. Kim Byung-kee of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea and Rep. Song Eon-seog of the main opposition People Power Party — met at the National Assembly and agreed to process the 2026 fiscal budget, including revenue bills and other related supplementary legislation.

The budget plan was set to be put to a vote at a plenary session later in the day.

The agreement calls for shaving 4.3 trillion won ($2.9 billion) off President Lee Jae Myung's proposed 728 trillion won budget. By allowing targeted increases only within that trimmed amount, total expenditures can be kept at or below the original proposal.

The reductions will come from AI-related support programs, policy funds and reserve funds, among others.

At the same time, budgets will be increased to rebuild the state-run data center in Daejeon that caught fire in September and to develop nationwide distributed power grids. Additional increases will go toward expanding city gas pipeline installations, national scholarships and veterans’ honor allowances.

Key policy programs of the Lee administration will remain intact. These include support for issuing local spending vouchers and funding for the National Growth Fund and a large-scale policy fund designed to inject a total of 150 trillion won over five years into advanced industries such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors and biotechnology.

Rep. Lee So-young of the Democratic Party, who serves as executive secretary on the Assembly’s Special Committee on Budget and Accounts, said the restructuring keeps overall spending within the reduced total to help address concerns over fiscal soundness.

“There is no net increase in total spending,” she said, adding that the final budget set to pass the Assembly “will show some improvement over the government’s draft in terms of fiscal discipline.”

Rep. Lee noted, however, that the adjustment process could take time, raising the possibility that the vote could slip past the deadline.

“The vote on the budget will likely take place close to midnight. If we hurry, it may still be finished before midnight,” she said Tuesday morning after the floor leaders' meeting.

If passed on time, it would mark the first on-schedule approval of the budget in five years.

Song of the People Power Party said during a party meeting on Tuesday, “We agreed to the deal in a spirit of broad compromise because the livelihood budget is too important to delay past the deadline.”

Song added that the negotiations had been difficult, saying, “The majority party has used its numerical advantage to push ahead unilaterally, without any consideration or respect for the minority. It has been an extremely difficult situation for us.”

“There will be lingering regrets for myself and for many of our lawmakers,” he said.