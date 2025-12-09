Park Chan-wook's latest film enters race for best motion picture in musical or comedy, non-English language category

Auteur Park Chan-wook’s "No Other Choice" has landed two nominations at this year’s Golden Globe Awards, including a nod for best performance by a male actor in a motion picture for Lee Byung-hun ("Squid Game," "Concrete Utopia") -- placing him in competition with major Hollywood talents including Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothee Chalamet.

Park’s latest feature, headlined by Lee Byung-hun, Son Ye-jin, Lee Sung-min and Yeom Hye-ran, has been shortlisted for best motion picture in the musical or comedy category and best motion picture in the non-English language category. The darkly comic thriller opened in Korea on Sept. 24 and centers on Man-su (Lee Byung-hun), an out-of-work father confronting a brutal economy and turning to increasingly desperate measures to support his family.

In the race for best motion picture – musical or comedy, "No Other Choice" will compete against "Blue Moon" (Sony Pictures Classics), "Bugonia" (Focus Features), "Marty Supreme" (A24), "Nouvelle Vague" (Netflix) and "One Battle After Another" (Warner Bros. Pictures).

In the non-English feature category, the Korean title is up against France’s "It Was Just an Accident," Brazil’s "The Secret Agent," Norway’s "Sentimental Value," Spain’s "Sirat," and Tunisia’s "The Voice of Hind Rajab."

Lee Byung-hun is also nominated for best performance by a male actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy, competing alongside Timothee Chalamet ("Marty Supreme"), George Clooney ("Jay Kelly"), Leonardo DiCaprio ("One Battle After Another"), Ethan Hawke ("Blue Moon"), and Jesse Plemons ("Bugonia").

The latest nominations come despite limited commercial success for "No Other Choice" in Korea. While the film gained several international accolades, with Park claiming best director at the Sitges Film Festival in Spain and winning the International People's Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, the film fell short of the Golden Lion at the 82nd Venice Film Festival and ultimately drew only about 3 million admissions at home. The Korean market typically views roughly 5 million admissions as the threshold for a commercially successful release.

Meanwhile, Netflix’s "KPop Demon Hunters" also secured a nomination for best motion picture in the animated category, while the film earned additional recognition for cinematic and box office achievement. The track "Golden," from the animated feature, is shortlisted for best original song in the motion picture category.

The Golden Globes, celebrating accomplishments in film, television and podcasting, marks its 83rd edition this year and will take place Sunday at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.