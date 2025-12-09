Doyoung of NCT is putting out single “Promise” on Tuesday, according to SM Entertainment.

He will be releasing the single one day after he enlisted, offering consolation to fans. The musician will express gratitude towards fans who have stood by him all the time.

It will be made up of two songs, one of the same title and “Whistle,” a collaboration with Bell, of Kiss of Life. A music video for the title ballad will also be unveiled.

Doyoung joined basic training on Monday, on the same day as his bandmate Jungwoo. Doyoung will serve as an active member of the Army and Jungwoo as one of the Army marching band. They are the third and fourth members of NCT to enlist, after Taeyong and Jaehyun. Taeyong will be discharged on Sunday and Jaehyun in May.