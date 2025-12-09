Nmixx announced details of its first international tour via label JYP Entertainment on Tuesday.

The “Eposode 1: Zero Frontier” tour follows on from two shows in Incheon on Nov. 29 and 30, its first ever standalone shows.

From March 17, the six-member act will begin touring Europe, with stops in Madrid, Amsterdam, Paris, London and Frankfurt, Germany.

Only three days after the European leg, it will embark on the North American leg, visiting Toronto and five cities in the US, including New York and Los Angeles.

Last week, British music magazine NME chose the group's “Spinnin’ On It” as one of its 50 Best Songs of 2025. The single is the second track from Nmixx’s first studio album “Blue Valentine,” whose title track claimed the top spots on Melon’s daily, weekly and monthly charts.