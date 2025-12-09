Ryeowook of Super Junior will perform two solo shows in Seoul this Christmas, on Dec. 26-27, SM Entertainment announced Monday.

He invited fans to “Special Rucky Draw” through which he will spend the last days of this year together. The two gigs will be his first solo concerts in over 1 1/2 years.

Separately, his group won the Inspiring Achievement Award at 2025 MAMA Awards in Hong Kong last month. The group not only thanked fans for supporting them through their 20-year career but also offered condolences to the victims of the apartment fire in Hong Kong, and donated HK$1 million ($130,000).

The group also donated 1 million baht ($31,000) for the victims of a flood in Thailand where it had a two-date concert in Bangkok in late November its 20-year anniversary tour.