Hyundai Mobis, the auto parts arm of Hyundai Motor Group, announced Monday that it has opened a new software research and development lab in Bengaluru — widely regarded as India’s IT capital — to bolster its global competitiveness.

The milestone establishes a dual-track R&D framework in India. The new lab will operate alongside the company’s existing research center in Hyderabad, which was consolidated and expanded earlier this year, to enhance local software development capacity.

Bengaluru, located in southern India, is a major technology hub that hosts global tech companies, startups and research institutions. Hyundai Mobis said the city was chosen to secure highly skilled IT talent and to position the company closer to key local clients, further supporting its expanded R&D model.

Under the new structure, the two centers will take on distinct responsibilities to improve operational efficiency. The Hyderabad center will lead overall software strategy and coordination with global headquarters, while the Bengaluru lab will focus on in-vehicle infotainment software. This focus reflects India’s rapid shift toward midsized to large vehicles and rising demand for high-value electronic components, including advanced driver assistance systems.

With this addition, Hyundai Mobis now operates an expanded footprint in India that includes production facilities in Chennai and Anantapur, a logistics hub in Gurugram, and two R&D centers in Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Building on this network, the company plans to broaden its client portfolio and is targeting a sixfold increase in orders from Indian automakers by 2028 compared to 2025 levels.