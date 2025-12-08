South Korea will expand medical cost reduction beyond the current five-year limit for families with preterm infants starting next year to better reflect their developmental needs.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare on Monday announced a revision to the country’s medical reimbursement guidelines that will allow parents of babies born before 37 weeks of gestation to receive reduced out-of-pocket costs for outpatient care or prescriptions for up to five years and four months. The duration varies depending on how prematurely the babies were born.

Under the current rule, premature infants and low–birth weight newborns weighing 2.5 kilograms or less receive reduced copayments until they turn five, regardless of gestational age.

Parents of preterm infants have long argued that this rigid cutoff disregards their children’s medical needs and forces families into full-cost care while treatment demands remain high.

The reform is designed to acknowledge the medical reality that premature infants often require more time to reach developmental milestones and may need prolonged treatment for complications associated with early birth.

Previously, for instance, a baby born at 28 weeks, nearly three months early, would lose the reduced-fee benefit immediately after turning five, even though their developmental age would be closer to four years and nine months.

With the revised framework, the shorter the gestational period, the longer the support will last. Infants born between 33 and 37 weeks will receive benefits until five years and two months; those born between 29 and 33 weeks until five years and three months; and extremely premature infants born before 29 weeks will qualify for support until five years and four months.

The ministry said the revision reflects the medical concept of “corrected age,” which measures developmental progress based on the age a child would be if born at full term, typically 40 weeks.

The policy change is part of a broader package announced in December 2024 to strengthen government support for preterm infants and improve long-term child health outcomes amid declining birth rates.

Health officials noted that rising numbers of high-risk pregnancies and premature births have made expanded support “not optional, but necessary.”

The proposed changes will undergo public consultation until Dec. 23. Following review, the ministry plans to finalize the revision for implementation on Jan. 1.