Xiaomi readies trifold challenger, Apple eyes foldable debut in 2026

As Samsung Electronics rolls out its Galaxy Z TriFold — a double-hinged foldable that expands into a 10-inch screen — China’s Xiaomi is gearing up to join the trifold race, setting the stage for a new battleground in next-generation smartphones.

Industry sources said Monday that Xiaomi’s Mix Trifold, in development for several years, is slated for launch in the third quarter of 2026 — a period that could see a fierce lineup clash. Apple is widely expected to introduce its first foldable, the iPhone Fold, while Samsung is preparing upgraded versions of its Galaxy Z Fold8 and Z Flip8.

Unlike Samsung’s inward-folding design, Xiaomi is reportedly pursuing an outward-folding architecture, likely similar to Huawei’s Mate XT, which keeps part of the screen exposed when folded.

Samsung kicked off the foldable category in 2019, but Huawei claimed first-mover advantage in the trifold segment with 2024’s Mate XT, followed by the Mate XTs this year. Apple, meanwhile, is said to have secured a crease-free display technology, with a debut model already in preproduction.

The stakes are rising fast. According to Sigma Intell, global trifold shipments are forecast to surge around 55 percent this year, driven largely by Samsung’s new entry. The firm says Apple’s arrival will further accelerate overall foldable growth.

Momentum is already visible: Global foldable shipments in the third quarter hit a record high, up 14 percent on-year, per Counterpoint Research. Samsung strengthened its dominance to 64 percent global share, while Huawei held 15 percent.

Looking ahead, 2026 is shaping up to be a decisive year. Alongside its trifold, Xiaomi reportedly plans to release two more foldables — the Xiaomi 17 Fold and Mix Flip 3 — early next year. Competitive pressure is expected to intensify as rivals push radical form factors into the mainstream.

“Samsung’s trifold launch is a strategic move to solidify its technology leadership before market dynamics shift with Apple’s entry,” said Liz Lee, associate director at Counterpoint Research.

One industry official noted the segment is transitioning out of its novelty phase.

“The hype is giving way to maturity,” the source said. “With Xiaomi and Apple entering simultaneously, Samsung must prove there’s real value — and clear differentiation — in its foldable leadership.”