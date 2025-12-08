Twice will become the first international artist to have a stand-alone show at the Japan National Stadium, according to label JYP Entertainment on Monday.

The group added three shows at the venue, slated for April, to its ongoing world tour, “This Is For.” The stadium can accommodate up to 80,000 spectators.

The nonet hinted at the stadium debut in September at its Tokyo Dome concert, the last stop of the Japan leg, which attracted 400,000 total concertgoers. The group went live at four major domes in Japan for eight shows in Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and Fukuoka.

The tour will continue in Bangkok this weekend and resume next year in North America, where Twice will perform in around 20 cities.

Separately, subunit Misamo will put out its first studio album in Japan, “Play,” on Feb. 4.