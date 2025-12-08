Kang Daniel is set to roll out a special album on Dec. 12, his agency ARA announced Sunday.

The album “Pulsephase” will be the last set he will be releasing before he enlists early next year. He will also hold a fan concert, “Runway: Walk to Daniel,” on Dec. 13, where he will perform the new tracks live.

In January, the musician will unveil the concert film “Hold Your Breath.” The film captures scenes from his concerts in Seoul as well as those from his tour in Europe, from 2024 and 2025. It will also include backstage moments and interviews with Kang.

He concluded his “Act: New Episode” tour in October, for which he visited 14 cities in the US and Latin America. Right after the tour, he flew to Japan and had two fan meetups.