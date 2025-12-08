Boy group Close Your Eyes is planning to hold its first stand-alone concert on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 in Seoul, its agency Uncore said Sunday.

The two Seoul shows will be followed by four shows in three cities in Japan — Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka — through February, under the title “Beyond Your Eyes.”

The seven-piece act wrapped up promotions for its third EP “Blackout” last week. The main track “X,” an R&B dance tune, earned it a trophy from a domestic television music chart show.

The six-track mini album, fronted by “X” and “SOB (with Imanbek),” sold over half a million copies in three days, a career-best for the group. Since its debut in April, the septet has released three EPs, which have sold over 1.2 million combined copies.