Jinyoung of GOT7 will drop a solo digital single on Dec. 10, his agency BH Entertainment announced Monday.

He will release “Christmas Fever” in time for the holiday season. He participated in writing the lyrics that portray the excitement and happiness of the season.

Jinyoung has one physical single and a mini album under his belt as a soloist: “Dive” from 2021 and “Chapter 0: With” from 2023, respectively.

He has been focusing on acting recently, playing the male lead in the drama “Our Unwritten Seoul” through June, and currently shooting a new series “Shining,” which will start airing in the first half of 2026. He is also cast as the lead in the upcoming historical drama “100 Days of Lies.”

Last week, he attended the movie premiere of Italian fashion house Brunello Cucinelli’s documentary in Rome.