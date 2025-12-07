Prosecutors have indicted opposition lawmaker Choo Kyung-ho without detention, accusing him of obstructing a parliamentary vote to lift the martial law decree imposed by former President Yoon Suk Yeol. Former Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn was separately charged with inciting insurrection through online posts.

The special counsel team investigating last year’s short-lived declaration of martial law said Sunday that Choo was indicted on charges including interference with key constitutional duties.

“Rep. Choo was the one person who could have stopped former President Yoon’s push to maintain martial law, yet he took no action even as citizens’ basic rights were being threatened," assistant special counsel Park Ji-young said during a press briefing.

Prosecutors allege that Choo, who was the People Power Party’s floor leader at the time, repeatedly changed the location of a party caucus that day to prevent lawmakers from attending the National Assembly vote to nullify the decree issued by Yoon.

The motion passed with 190 votes in favor, without the participation of 90 of the 108 then-ruling People Power Party lawmakers.

Park said Choo remained “less than two minutes away” from the chamber but refused to enter and exercise his voting rights.

"He redirected lawmakers away from the Assembly and even instructed those already inside the chamber to come out, effectively impeding the vote."

Investigators said Choo acted after receiving a call from Yoon urging cooperation with the emergency order. Choo has denied wrongdoing. A court earlier rejected a request to detain him, saying the matter required full litigation before assessing the need for custody.

Hwang, who served as prime minister from 2015 to 2017, was indicted on charges including incitement of insurrection. Prosecutors said he posted messages on social media calling for the arrest of National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik and then–People Power Party chief Han Dong-hoon, saying forces “ruining the country” should be eliminated.

A court last month denied an arrest warrant for Hwang as well, citing insufficient grounds to show flight risk or evidence-tampering concerns.

Both Choo and Hwang will stand trial while remaining free.