By Korean Food Promotion Institute

Tteokmandu-guk is a delightful and hearty Korean soup that combines the comforting, chewy texture of rice cakes with the savory flavor of dumplings. This dish is perfect for family gatherings or special occasions, bringing together rich, warming flavors that are sure to satisfy. The beef marinade adds an extra layer of depth, while the green onions and eggs finish off the soup with freshness and color. Whether you're new to Korean cuisine or a seasoned fan, this dish is a must-try for its balance of textures and flavors.

Ingredients

500 grams sliced rice cake

8 mandu (dumplings)

120 grams beef (brisket)

6 cups water

2 eggs

1 large green onion

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon soy sauce for soup

Salt as needed

Marinade for beef

1 tablespoon soy sauce for soup

1 tablespoon minced green onion

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1/2 tablespoon sesame oil

Preparation

Wash and drain the sliced rice cakes. Prepare the mandu.

Thinly slice the beef. In a medium bowl, combine all the ingredients of the beef marinade. Add beef into the bowl and mix well.

In a small bowl, break the egg and add a pinch of salt, then beat well.

Slice the green onion on a bias.

Cooking

In a large saucepan, stir-fry the beef. Add 6 cups of water and bring to a boil over medium heat, then simmer for 20 minutes. Skim the fat and foam as necessary.

Add soy sauce for soup and salt to taste. Add the rice cake, mandu and minced garlic and boil until the rice cakes and mandu are cooked.

Add the green onion and egg, and continue boiling until the egg is cooked.

Ladle the soup into individual bowls.

Tip

When boiling a small amount of tteokmandu-guk, add the tteok and mandu to the pot together. When boiling a large amount of tteongmandu-guk, add the steamed mandu after the tteok has cooked.

Serves 4.