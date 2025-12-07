CBRE Korea, the local arm of the world’s largest commercial real estate services firm, said Thursday that it has provided retail advisory services covering a total of 70,000 square meters of mixed-use commercial facilities this year.

The services provided by the Seoul office of the Dallas-based firm ranged from master planning and merchandising strategies to leasing and operational management, offering comprehensive solutions tailored to changing market conditions.

In 2025, CBRE’s retail planning and leasing team implemented distinct strategies across major urban hubs. The firm focused on revitalizing stagnant districts in established cities such as Daegu and Busan by attracting anchor tenants, while designing lifestyle-focused retail mixes for emerging areas, including Dongtan in Gyeonggi Province and Magok-dong in southern Seoul.

One notable case is "The Sharp Centriel Square Mall" in Dongseong-ro, Daegu's central commercial district. CBRE repositioned the asset as a local landmark by securing experiential tenants, including Aquavalley and Gourmet Square. The firm is also applying similar "culture-commerce" concepts to other major developments, including IFC Mall Busan and Magok One Grove Mall.

Ji Sun-myung, executive director of Retail Planning & Leasing at CBRE Korea, highlighted the changing market landscape.

“Retail in mixed-use facilities is shifting beyond simple sales spaces into cultural and lifestyle hubs,” Ji said. “For developers struggling with unsold units, we offer full-cycle advisory — ranging from master planning and anchor tenant attraction to leasing strategies — to reduce vacancy risks and enhance profitability.”

CBRE Korea plans to expand its advisory services for large-scale unsold assets and mixed-use developments in key cities, including Seoul, Ilsan, Yongin, and Busan, by 2026.