A social media post appearing to show 50,000 won bills scattered across a busy street in central Seoul has drawn widespread attention, racking up more than 3 million views in two days.

Photos shared on social media late Tuesday showed people bending down to pick up the bills, with banknotes blowing across the roadway and police officers collecting them near Euljiro in Jung-gu.

The original poster, who said they were at the scene, wrote, “I couldn’t believe it. I saw 50,000 won bills on the ground and thought, ‘Huh?’ Then I looked again and there were a huge number of bills all over the road. I just walked in and started picking them up like I was under a spell.”

The poster uploaded a photo showing they had gathered more than 10 bills, each the rough equivalent of $34. The image included the moment the pedestrian handed the recovered money over to police, simply captioned: “Returned!”

The Instagram post quickly went viral, drawing around 600 comments as users speculated about what might have happened.

Police said the incident occurred near Euljiro 4-ga on Tuesday and that it was not the result of someone intentionally tossing money from a vehicle. They report a pedestrian accidentally dropped a large sum of cash while crossing the street.

Police added there was no indication of criminal activity.