A series of traffic accidents were reported in Seoul on Friday, as roads were left frozen due to heavy snow Thursday.

A 12-car pile-up was reported near Mokdong Bridge in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, at around 5:25 a.m., causing minor injuries to two people, according to the Yeongdeungpo Police Station. The accident is thought to have occurred when a bus collided with other vehicles after slipping on the icy road surface.

Another pile up occurred in the Olympic highway near the Yanghwa Bridge at around 10:35 a.m. No injuries occurred in the accident, which is also thought to have been caused by the slippery conditions.

It was the first snow of the season to fall on the nation's capital and other areas in the central part of the peninsula. Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said that it had received 1,981 reports related to road hazards and accidents from 6 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday. That number included 166 traffic accidents.