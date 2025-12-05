Lisa of Blackpink is set to debut in a film with Don Lee — better known in Korea as Ma Dong-suk — and Lee Jin-uk, according to an announcement from Netflix on Friday.

The three will star in “Tygo,” a new action thriller spinoff of Netflix's hit film franchise “Extraction,” jointly produced by Don Lee’s Big Punch Pictures and AGBO, led by the Russo brothers known for directing films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I’m so honored to be a part of this project and grateful for the opportunity to work alongside such incredible actors,” Lisa said of her pending big screen debut via a statement.

“Being in an action movie has always been a dream of mine, so for my film debut to be such an exciting project feels very special,” added K-pop star who stepped into acting world early this year in the third season of HBO's “The White Lotus.”