Three albums from Tomorrow X Together were among the 100 most sold albums in Japan of 2025.

Billboard Japan published on Friday its year-end charts and the band’s three albums made the Top Albums Sales Chart: seventh EP “The Star Chapter: Sanctuary,” fourth LP “The Star Chapter: Together,” and its third Japanese LP, “Starkissed.”

The fourth studio album ranked the highest at No. 12 and "Starkissed" was No. 17. The mini album made the chart at No. 58. All three topped Oricon’s Album Rankings at one point, keeping TXT’s chart-topping streak to 13, the most for an international artist.

Meanwhile, the fivesome left for Japan Friday for its upcoming show in Aichi slated for this weekend. It is part of its world tour, which includes a five-city dome concert series in Japan.