Kim Nam-kuk, the presidential office’s digital communication secretary, resigned Thursday over allegations of an improper request to influence a personnel recommendation involving the country's main auto industry body, the Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association.

The presidential office said in a notice to reporters, “Secretary Kim submitted his resignation to the presidential secretariat today, and it has been accepted."

The scandal erupted after local media reported on Telegram messages exchanged between Kim and Rep. Moon Jin-seog of the Democratic Party of Korea, who serves as the party’s senior deputy floor leader for National Assembly operations.

In the messages, Moon asked Kim to recommend a specific individual for the top post at KAMA. Kim responded that he would pass the request to “Hoon-sik hyeong and Hyun-ji nuna” — casual Korean terms meaning “older brother” and “older sister,” often used playfully to signal familiarity — referring to presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik and the first lady’s office director Kim Hyun-ji, both of whom hold influential roles in personnel matters within the presidential office.

The exchange prompted immediate criticism, as it appeared to show Moon — a member of President Lee Jae Myung’s inner circle known as the “Group of Seven” — and Kim attempting to route a private personnel request through senior presidential aides. The move raised concerns about political interference in the leadership selection of a major industry association representing Korea’s leading automakers.

The presidential office had said the previous day that Kim received a “warning” over the incident.