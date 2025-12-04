Transforming bladder care from hospital-centered procedures to accessible, data-driven digital urology

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UMED Inc, an AI-driven urology-focused healthcare startup, announced that its automated bladder irrigation system, UroRinse™ Light, has been named as a CES Innovation Awards® Honoree in the Digital Health category. UroRinse™ Light will be showcased at CES 2026 Eureka Park (Booth #62501-31).

A Breakthrough Recognized on the Global Stage

Hosted by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), CES is the world's largest technology and innovation event, featuring more than 3,000 global companies annually. The CES Innovation Awards recognize products with outstanding engineering, design, and positive impact across fields such as digital health, AI, robotics, and mobility.

A New Standard in Automated Bladder Care

UroRinse™ Light is the world's first system to fully automate and standardize bladder irrigation for long-term urinary catheter users. The product has already demonstrated its safety through Korea's medical device regulatory approval.

The company aims to address long-standing challenges in catheter care, particularly those related to infection risk such as CAUTI (Catheter-Associated Urinary Tract Infection).

Key Capabilities of UroRinse™ Light

This innovation enables patients and caregivers to perform safe, repeatable bladder irrigation outside the hospital, bringing advanced urology care into daily life.

Expanding Into a Data-Driven Digital Urology Platform

UMED is evolving beyond hardware into a connected digital health ecosystem.

UroRinse™ Light integrates with a mobile application and cloud database to record irrigation history and monitor patient status.

Future upgrades will include:

Executive Quote

"Winning the CES Innovation Award is a meaningful recognition of UMED's vision to expand urology care from the hospital to everyone." said Dr. Myungchan Park, CEO of UMED and Professor of Urology at Inje University Haeundae Paik Hospital.

"UMED will grow into a global urological healthcare company that simultaneously enhances medical accessibility and quality of life through people-centered innovation."

About UMED

UMED is a urology-focused healthcare company developing next-generation medical technologies including:

More information is available at https://en.umedglobal.com/

Contact & CES Booth Information

For media inquiries, partnership discussions, or product demonstrations at CES 2026, please contact: Kay Kyungmin Kim, CSO, kay@umedglobal.com

Visit UMED at CES 2026 : Eureka Park, Booth #62501-31

Legal Disclaimer (Required by CTA)

"The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given."