SK Biopharmaceuticals Vice President Chey Yoon-chung, daughter of SK Group Chair Chey Tae-won, has been appointed to lead the drug-developing company's future strategies, as it seeks to reinforce its execution capabilities and respond proactively to rapidly changing global market conditions.

According to SK Biopharmaceuticals on Thursday, Chey, who has headed its business development department, will be in charge of the firm's strategy department starting Jan. 1.

The strategy department will oversee the firm's mid- to long-term strategy development, portfolio management, global expansion planning and new business assessment. By integrating these core functions under a single body, SK Biopharmaceuticals said it aims to enhance alignment across its future roadmap and improve the speed and coherence of its strategic execution.

As part of the future-oriented reorganization, SK Biopharmaceuticals also established a department dedicated to radiopharmaceutical therapy.

The company said the newly established RPT department will have full-cycle operational capabilities, including isotope and raw material sourcing, pipeline discovery, preclinical development and global business development. It added that the move underscores its intention to turn its RPT business into a central pillar of its portfolio for future growth.