SK Biopharmaceuticals said Wednesday that it has received the top AAA rating for two consecutive years in the 2025 ESG evaluation conducted by global rating agency Morgan Stanley Capital International.

MSCI evaluates approximately 8,500 listed companies worldwide across environmental, social and governance sectors annually.

Among 203 pharmaceutical firms assessed this year, only six companies, or around 3 percent, earned the top AAA rating, with SK Biopharmaceuticals ranking fourth. The company is also the only Korean firm to be included in MSCI’s global AAA group.

The company was recognized for strong performance in human capital management, business ethics, and product quality and safety.

It cited efforts such as advancing talent pipeline strategies, implementing companywide performance evaluations, and strengthening compliance through whistleblower protection systems and board-led audits.

Additionally, the company stated that it has reinforced patient safety by enhancing quality education and testing systems. It aims to pursue sustainable growth and create social value by placing ESG at the core of its management strategy.

“Amid rigorous global ESG evaluations, SK Biopharmaceuticals’ sustainable management system is being recognized as the top-tier by global standards,” said Lee Dong-hoon, CEO of SK Biopharmaceuticals. “As a global pharmaceutical development company, we will fulfill our social responsibility and provide sustainable value to patients and society.”