Posco Future M, the battery materials subsidiary of Posco Group, said Thursday it has signed a strategic partnership with US solid-state battery developer Factorial Energy to co-develop next-generation EV battery materials.

The memorandum of understanding, signed Nov. 25 at the Future Battery Forum in Berlin, aims to strengthen Posco’s position in the solid-state sector — widely viewed as the next major leap in electric mobility due to its improved safety and higher energy density.

Solid-state batteries eliminate the flammable liquid electrolytes used in current lithium-ion cells, reducing fire risk and enabling longer driving ranges.

Factorial is considered one of the leading players in the race for commercialization, with partnerships already in place with global automakers including Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis and Hyundai Motor.

Posco Future M said the collaboration follows a stringent validation process in which Factorial evaluated cathode samples from global suppliers. Posco’s materials were selected after demonstrating superior performance.

Under the agreement, the companies will jointly develop high-performance cathodes and other advanced materials. The partnership aligns with Posco’s push to expand its portfolio in high-nickel cathodes, silicon anodes and other next-gen technologies.

“We expect to secure leadership in the next-generation battery market by combining Factorial's innovative technology and global network with our material expertise,” said Hong Young-jun, head of Posco Future M’s R&D center.